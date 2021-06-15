New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.