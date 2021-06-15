New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Lear worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

LEA stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.17. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

