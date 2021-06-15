New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $43,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

