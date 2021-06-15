Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Newmark Group worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NMRK stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

