Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.03 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $149.03 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00151965 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00181185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00975368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,119.75 or 1.00060602 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 277,042,893 coins and its circulating supply is 157,393,245 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

