NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

