NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $171,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.