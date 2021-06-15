NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,561 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

