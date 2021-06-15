NFT Index (NFTI) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.49 million and $16,675.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $669.31 or 0.01629410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.00777005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.07851753 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

