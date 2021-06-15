NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0801

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $859,798.74 and approximately $15,230.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,503 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

