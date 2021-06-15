NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,281.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,058.68 or 0.02648590 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $468,996.46 and approximately $3,281.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 443 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

