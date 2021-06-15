Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.45. Nidec shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 173,325 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46.
About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
