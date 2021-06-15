NIX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,919.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and $73,919.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.85 or 0.06354111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.22 or 0.01588547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00437423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00147081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00695332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00424492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040638 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,185,923 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

