Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRILY traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.43. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.