Non-Fungible Yearn Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $11.25 million and $3.13 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.77 or 0.00382332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,620 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

