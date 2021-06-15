Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.