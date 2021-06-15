Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.
NYSE:JWN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
