Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

