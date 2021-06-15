Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 14,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

