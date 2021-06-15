Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NECB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.