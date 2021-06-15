Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Northern Trust worth $89,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,741. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

