Northern Trust Corp Buys 223,357 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of salesforce.com worth $2,680,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,950,472. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

