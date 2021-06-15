Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,399,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,379 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,163,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 101,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

