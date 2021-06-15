Northern Trust Corp Has $2.77 Billion Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,595,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 901,275 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Cisco Systems worth $2,771,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 290,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

