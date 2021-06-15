Northern Trust Corp Has $4.58 Billion Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,017,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 228,226 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of The Home Depot worth $4,583,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $304.10. 137,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

