Northern Trust Corp Has $7.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Alphabet worth $7,676,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,436.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,448.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,318.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.