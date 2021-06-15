Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,255,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100,396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,861,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 943,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

