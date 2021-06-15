Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,058,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,960,940 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Intel worth $3,267,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 410,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

