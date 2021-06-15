Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,212,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 428,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of NIKE worth $2,553,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $130.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

