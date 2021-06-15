Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,081,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,760,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,081,056 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Comcast worth $2,800,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,506,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 263,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The company has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

