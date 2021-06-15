Northern Trust Corp Sells 298,532 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,532 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $4,147,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.56. 39,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

