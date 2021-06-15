Northern Trust Corp Sells 656,992 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,058,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,992 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,268,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

