Northern Trust Corp Sells 657,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 657,148 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Facebook worth $8,032,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,945 shares of company stock valued at $645,128,183 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 592,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The firm has a market cap of $955.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

