Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Adobe worth $2,840,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.48.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $551.83. 69,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $397.00 and a one year high of $561.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.10. The company has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

