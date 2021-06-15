NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.88% of NorthWestern worth $161,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

