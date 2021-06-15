Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $370.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $478.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total value of $530,297.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

