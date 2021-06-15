Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $370.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.20 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $331.68.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

