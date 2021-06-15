Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Novavax by 9,473.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novavax by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

