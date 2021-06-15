Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 6.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.68 and last traded at $194.12. 35,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,852,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

