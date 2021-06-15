NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,999.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.