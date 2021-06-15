NuBits Tops 24-Hour Volume of $666.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $666.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000215 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

