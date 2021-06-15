Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,699.82 ($48.34).

AHT traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,116 ($66.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,264. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,659.09 ($73.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,864.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £22.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.53.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

