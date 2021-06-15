Numis Securities Reiterates No Recommendation Rating for Ramsdens (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ramsdens to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:RFX traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 370,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,558. Ramsdens has a 1 year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 478.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market cap of £47.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

