Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,790.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

