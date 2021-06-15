NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.54. 6,063,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,526. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $353.55 and a twelve month high of $721.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.83.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.