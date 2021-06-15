Nyerium Market Capitalization Tops $134,982.91 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 101.3% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $134,982.91 and $1,884.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

