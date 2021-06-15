nYFI (N0031) Price Tops $0.0588

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $157,082.64 and $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00777978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043042 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

