Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Analysts at Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.
OTLY stock opened at 27.37 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
