OAX Market Cap Tops $11.63 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. OAX has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $292,360.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

