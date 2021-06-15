Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £151.44 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($197.86).
Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Neill Abrams acquired 7 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, for a total transaction of £139.02 ($181.63).
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £169.12 ($220.96).
Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,928 ($25.19). The company had a trading volume of 677,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.47 billion and a PE ratio of -108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,021.51.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
