Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £151.44 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($197.86).

Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Neill Abrams acquired 7 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, for a total transaction of £139.02 ($181.63).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £169.12 ($220.96).

Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,928 ($25.19). The company had a trading volume of 677,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.47 billion and a PE ratio of -108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,021.51.

OCDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

