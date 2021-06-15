Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 702,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,951,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

